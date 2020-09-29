Becker, Jean Irene

(nee Farrington) 92, born February 12, 1928, died September 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph "Jack" Becker; loving mother of Nancy B. (Dale) Richardson, Linda (Mark) Kamp, Daniel and Michael (Ann) Becker; dearest grandma of Lisa (Chad), Denise (David), Gregory (Kristi), Angela, Joseph (Margaret), Brian (Renata), Stephanie, Emily, Diana (James III), Nancy, Vanessa, Jennifer, Nicole, Melanie, Kevin and the late Matthew; dear great-grandma of Marcello, Noah, Nolan, Owen, Finnegan, Samuel, Maria, Addison, Maxwell, Mallory, Marcela, James IV and Audrey; dear sister of Marcella Lorch; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Alphonsus Liguori "Rock" Catholic Church Monday, October 5, 8:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.