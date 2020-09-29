1/
Jean Irene Becker
1928 - 2020
Becker, Jean Irene

(nee Farrington) 92, born February 12, 1928, died September 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph "Jack" Becker; loving mother of Nancy B. (Dale) Richardson, Linda (Mark) Kamp, Daniel and Michael (Ann) Becker; dearest grandma of Lisa (Chad), Denise (David), Gregory (Kristi), Angela, Joseph (Margaret), Brian (Renata), Stephanie, Emily, Diana (James III), Nancy, Vanessa, Jennifer, Nicole, Melanie, Kevin and the late Matthew; dear great-grandma of Marcello, Noah, Nolan, Owen, Finnegan, Samuel, Maria, Addison, Maxwell, Mallory, Marcela, James IV and Audrey; dear sister of Marcella Lorch; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Alphonsus Liguori "Rock" Catholic Church Monday, October 5, 8:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
08:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori "Rock" Catholic Church
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori "Rock" Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
