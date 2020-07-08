Kolde, Jean L.

(nee Neal), passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Kolde; dear mother of Brian (Melisa McLean) Kolde; dear daughter of the late Glenn and Lucille Neal; dear aunt of Richard (Gayle) Reichle; our dear great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Jean was a proud Cleveland High School graduate. She was a long time member of her beloved Southtown Players where she created stage set designs and artwork. She was a long time church secretary for The Episcopal Church of the Advent.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Friday, July 10, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. with graveside services at Sunset Cemetery, Friday, 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Episcopal Church of the Advent or The Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.