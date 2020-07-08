1/1
Jean L. Kolde
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kolde, Jean L.

(nee Neal), passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Kolde; dear mother of Brian (Melisa McLean) Kolde; dear daughter of the late Glenn and Lucille Neal; dear aunt of Richard (Gayle) Reichle; our dear great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Jean was a proud Cleveland High School graduate. She was a long time member of her beloved Southtown Players where she created stage set designs and artwork. She was a long time church secretary for The Episcopal Church of the Advent.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Friday, July 10, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. with graveside services at Sunset Cemetery, Friday, 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Episcopal Church of the Advent or The Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Kutis Affton
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Graveside service
09:45 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved