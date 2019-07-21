|
|
Natsch, Jean L. (nee Ohrn) passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of 60 years to the late Charles H. Natsch, Sr.; dear mother of Charlie (Joan) Natsch, Jr., Tim (Carol) Natsch, Steve (Julie) Natsch and Cindy J Natsch; dear grandmother of Ryan, Christopher (Jaclyn), Sean (Katie), Dan, Caitlin, Matt, Catherine (Ryan Shoemaker), and Ilona Natsch. Dear stepgrandmother of Jennifer Lewis, dear great-grandmother of Scherazada, Savannah, Sydney, Reid, Lyla, and Angel Colton. Jean was a dedicated mother, good friend and savvy business owner with NeoLife. She also played piano, treasured the Bible and was an avid lover of music and the arts. Services: will be held at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 26th visitation 9-10 a.m., Service at 10 with private burial at Jefferson Barracks following. Donations to the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019