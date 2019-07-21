St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Natsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Natsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean L. Natsch Obituary
Natsch, Jean L. (nee Ohrn) passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of 60 years to the late Charles H. Natsch, Sr.; dear mother of Charlie (Joan) Natsch, Jr., Tim (Carol) Natsch, Steve (Julie) Natsch and Cindy J Natsch; dear grandmother of Ryan, Christopher (Jaclyn), Sean (Katie), Dan, Caitlin, Matt, Catherine (Ryan Shoemaker), and Ilona Natsch. Dear stepgrandmother of Jennifer Lewis, dear great-grandmother of Scherazada, Savannah, Sydney, Reid, Lyla, and Angel Colton. Jean was a dedicated mother, good friend and savvy business owner with NeoLife. She also played piano, treasured the Bible and was an avid lover of music and the arts. Services: will be held at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 26th visitation 9-10 a.m., Service at 10 with private burial at Jefferson Barracks following. Donations to the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now