Glauert, Jean Lorene Perry

93, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, September 1, after a long illness. Jean is survived by two children: Howard Glauert of Lexington, KY, and Barbara (Anthony) D?Souza of Rockford, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and by her son Edward. Other survivors include her sister, Dorothy Lange, of Flower Mound, TX; her daughter-in-law, Jody (Marc) Lawhorne of Ashland; her grandchildren Arlene (Aaron) Maurice of Windsor, CO, Clayton Boone Glauert of Columbia, and Anthony Edward D'Souza of Chicago, IL; her great-grandchildren Ellen and David Maurice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was born on July 13, 1927 to Howard and Berniece (Roemer) Perry in St. Louis, MO.

Services: A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, S. Mt. Pleasant Rd., Hartsburg, MO. Friends will meet at 11 A.M. Saturday, September 12 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, and then proceed to the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Columbia, MO; or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.