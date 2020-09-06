1/
Jean Lorene Perry Glauert
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Glauert, Jean Lorene Perry

93, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, September 1, after a long illness. Jean is survived by two children: Howard Glauert of Lexington, KY, and Barbara (Anthony) D?Souza of Rockford, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and by her son Edward. Other survivors include her sister, Dorothy Lange, of Flower Mound, TX; her daughter-in-law, Jody (Marc) Lawhorne of Ashland; her grandchildren Arlene (Aaron) Maurice of Windsor, CO, Clayton Boone Glauert of Columbia, and Anthony Edward D'Souza of Chicago, IL; her great-grandchildren Ellen and David Maurice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was born on July 13, 1927 to Howard and Berniece (Roemer) Perry in St. Louis, MO.

Services: A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, S. Mt. Pleasant Rd., Hartsburg, MO. Friends will meet at 11 A.M. Saturday, September 12 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, and then proceed to the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Columbia, MO; or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
601 N Henry Clay Blvd
Ashland, MO 65010
(573) 657-1136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved