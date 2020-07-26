Kiger, Jean Lucille

Born Jean Lucille Hoffman on November 10, 1925, Jean went to her heavenly home Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville, KY at the age of 94.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray "Chuck" Kiger. She is survived by her daughters Linda Ross (Jeff) of Louisville, KY and Jill Akins of St. Louis, MO, two grandsons, Brian Ross of Folly Beach, SC, Jason Ross (Lauren) and 2 great-grandchildren, Abigail and Jackson, from Louisville.

She graduated from Cleveland High School in St. Louis, Class of January 1943. She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church, Louisville, KY and a former long-time member of Third Baptist Church, St. Louis, MO. She spent almost 60 years caring for babies at both churches.

She retired in 1992 from 25 years of service at Brown Shoe Co.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Treyton Oak Towers for their love, compassion and exceptional care.

Services: Visitation Monday, August 3 at 9am with Memorial Service at 10am, Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery immediately following. Services will be live streamed on Linda Sue Kiger-Ross' Facebook page. For memorial giving or more info visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com 314-832-7770