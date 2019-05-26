Brassel, Jean M. (nee Belloni), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Luke J. Brassel; dearest mother of Laura (Mark) Nikolaisen, Luke (Caryn) Brassel and Lynn (Paul) Boston; our grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 28th, 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Interment at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Memorial donations may be made to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill, 2315 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Please visit www.calcaterrafuneral.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019