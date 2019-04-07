Livingston, Jean Marie age 85, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully at her home in Affton on Thursday, March 28th, 2019. She is survived by her seven children, Monty (Gabby) Nesser of Aurora, IL, Pat (Dave Jockenhoefer) Anello of Webster Groves, Gary Livingston of Imperial, Bob Livingston of Imperial, Tom (Ivonne) Livingston of St. Charles, Nancy Livingston of Affton, and Sue Livingston Schmitz of Tower Grove South; 11 grandchildren, 1 step-grandson, and 4 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Thomas Buford Livingston; parents Frank E. and Norma P. (Baird) Ham; big brother Frank E. Ham, Jr.; many dear friends, in-laws, and fearless guardian of her well-being, a French poodle named Suzette. Notorious for being a tea sipping lover of reading, gardening, classical music, crossword puzzles and chocolate covered cherries, her true passion was helping to make the world a better place to live. Jean was an ambassador of social consciousness, an advocate for those in need, a champion protector of the environment, and life-long supporter of worthy causes. She will be hugely missed, always remembered, and forever in our hearts. Services: In honor of her wishes to become a donor benefitting St. Louis University's Gift Body Program, there will be no memorial services.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019