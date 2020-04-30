Logaglio, Jean Marie 55, of St. Louis, formerly of Festus, Missouri, passed April 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Rosalie (nee Riolo) and Vincent Logaglio; dear sister of Victor Logaglio; dear aunt of Paul (fiance Cassie Rankin) Logaglio. Graveside service and interment in Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis. Memorials in her memory are preferred to Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City, Missouri.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020.