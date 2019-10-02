Moellering, Jean Marie

On Tuesday, October 1st Jean Moellering (78) of Florissant, MO died at home in Stone Mountain, GA. She was born in St. Louis to the late Wilbur and Doris Merten. Jean enjoyed a happy childhood growing up in Normandy, MO as the oldest of seven children. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved sister Carolyn and brother-in-law Dave.

Jean graduated from De Andreis High School in 1959 and continued her education at Webster University where she obtained a degree in English. She started her teaching career at Our Lady of Fatima School and then transitioned to St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Ultimately, Jean settled in at Saint Sabina Catholic School where she spent nearly 30 years teaching Social Studies, English and Religion. Jean was a long-time, active parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Florissant where she generously donated her time and skills. Jean served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered in various capacities including the RCIA and Marriage Encounter programs. After Jean retired, she continued to volunteer preparing and serving meals at Sacred Heart after funerals and working at the TEAM Food Pantry.

Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years Terrence, daughter Laurie; son Brian (Ninotschka) Moellering-Baratas; and son Keith (Julie) Moellering. Jean is also survived by seven grandchildren (Katarina, Nicholas, Olivia and Iris Moellering-Baratas and Chalres, Lila and Lucy Moellering); brother Jerry (Linda) Merten; brother Don (Alene) Merten; sister Linda (Tom) Dieckhaus; sister Debbie (Tim) Barrett; sister Janice Tennessen; sister-in-law Kathleen (Dale) Freeman; and sister-in-law Karen (Brock) Harris. Jean embrased her many roles as the oldest of seven children acting as caregiver, loyal sister and trusted advisor. Her fondest moments in life were spent surrounded by her ever-growing family including her 22 nieces and nephews and their children.

Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Buchholz, 619 St. Francois, Florissant, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant, MO on Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Sacred heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church in Florissant or the TEAM Food Pantry in Florissant.