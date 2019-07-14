St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Sullivan, Sister Jean Marie, RSM Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Sr. Jean Marie was born September 18, 1934 in University City, daughter of the late Florence and John Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jack Sullivan and his wife, Mary Ann Poelker Sullivan. Sr. Jean Marie entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1952 and served in many leadership roles throughout her life including the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Mercy Hospital and congregational leadership with the Sisters of Mercy. Services: Services will be held on Friday, July 19 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, beginning with visitation at 4:30 p.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
