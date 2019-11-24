Hobler, Jean Maritz

peacefully passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 93. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Wells Atherton Hobler and son, Christopher Wells Hobler, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind a loving family: son, Peter Hobler (Laurie), and daughter, Leigh Hobler Gerard; step-children Edward Hobler

(David Garrity) and Linnard Hobler; daughter-in-law Jen Hobler; and 8 grandchildren, who referred to her as "Dandy": Tyler (Keeva), Jenni, and Logan Gerard, Alie Hobler, and Aidan, Ella, Trevor and Harry Hobler. She was the daughter of the late James A. and Eugenia Uhri Maritz.

Mrs. Hobler was an active and generous philanthropist in the St. Louis community. After her youngest son, Chris, was diagnosed with ALS in 2001, she became the driving force behind Hope Happens for Neurological Disorders and The Hope Center for Neurological Disorders at Washington University School of Medicine. She served on many board of directors including Maritz, Inc., Dance St. Louis, Webster University and the former Continental Bank. She was the recipient of the St. Louis Woman of the Year Award in 2007. She was passionate about her family and friends, the city of St. Louis, art, dance, music, and being outside in the sunshine. She was committed to staying fit and lived an active and full life until a bad fall in the spring of 2018.

The family extends their love and gratitude to all of the caregivers and nurses who helped her during her last years.

Services: A memorial celebration service will be held at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, Ladue on Saturday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. Private interment, no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Hobler's memory may be made to Hope Happens for Neurological Disorders, 200 S. Hanley Road, Suite 1100, St. Louis, MO. 63105. 100% of all donations will go directly to support ALS research.

