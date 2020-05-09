Becker, Jean Mawdsley was born on September 7, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri. The daughter of Clarence E. and Lorinne (French) Mawdsley. Jean joined her husband, Charles M. Becker, in Heaven on May 3, 2020. Sister of Richard Mawdsley (deceased), Carol Henschel; mother of Carol (Tom-deceased) Armstrong, Sheree (Carl) Fruend and Chad (Gina) Becker; grandmother of Jason, Ashley, Brittany, Anthony; and great-grandmother of three. Loved sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Longtime member of Ferguson Presbyterian and Bonhomme Presbyterian churches, and was vocalist and elementary teacher extraordinaire. May she now join in song with the heavenly choir. Services: A memorial service is pending.



