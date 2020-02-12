Mozingo, Jean Miwako
Jean Mozingo (nee Hattori) died peacefully in St. Louis at age 91. She is survived by siblings Janice (Kay) Koizumi, Hal (Fumiko) Hattori, LaVerne (Ernest) Fukeda, and Robert (Ann) Hattori, and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by siblings Mitzi (Joe) Inukai, Chieko (John) Ikeda, and Ted (Carolyn) Hattori and her parents, Seizaburo and Tsugi Hattori (nee Yokoe). Jean was born April 8, 1928 in Stockton, CA. She graduated from St. Charles High School and worked for Biederman's Furniture and retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1993. Jean had a big heart and loved her family and friends, fashion, singing, and collecting dolls and knickknacks. She was known for her beautiful penmanship and great sense of humor.