Brown, Sister Jean Rachel, C.PP.S. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late James and Clara (Hansen) Brown. She is preceded in death by her brother, James (Jake), and by her sister, Mary Jane Fuenfgeld. She is survived by two sisters, Virginia Becker and Jackie Bless, and by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ. Services: There will be a Memorial Mass for Sister Jean Rachel Brown at a later date. Contributions to Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.


