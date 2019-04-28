Ostertag, Jean Yvonne Born in Minnesota, January 6, 1933 to Ernie and Esther Albrecht. Jean had two sisters, Pat and Phyllis. As she was the youngest, she was daddy's little girl. A graduate of Hamlin University, she became an English teacher. Jean was an undeniable beauty with a big heart. She exuded elegance and spoke eloquently, as she lit up any room with her presence. With her loving heart, she would leave the one's around her with a lasting impression. It was common to walk away with the feeling that something special just happened. After losing her first husband to cancer, she came to St. Louis as a young widow in her mid twenties. She taught at Conway Elementary School in Ladue. While at a party one night, she met Tom Ostertag; it was instant, they were in love! Married and together for 60 years, Tom and Jean were like Oliver and Lisa Douglas on the TV series Green Acres; opposites do attract! Jean supported her husband as he grew a successful optical business. They raised three children; Kirk, Jennie and Laurel. She also owned and operated an upscale interior design and furniture business in Naples, FL. A lover of animals and sweets, especially dogs and chocolate! A loving wife, mother and very proud grandmother of four; Tom and Kari Ostertag, Emily and Audrey Arrick. Our Dear Jean, Mom, Nana passed peacefully at home in Town & Country on April 22, 2019. Now she's holding the hands of the people she loved so dearly in Heaven and will live in our hearts always, here on earth. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name, to help end Alzheimer's, to The Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Washington University. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary