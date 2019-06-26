Zelenak, Jean 93, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, June 20, 2019. Mother of Bob (Tiffany Li) Zelenak, Tom Zelenak. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald and son James; dear grandmother of Tim (Christina), Justin (Andrea), and Jeffrey (Ashleigh) Zelenak and Meihuizi Yu; great-grandmother of 4. Donations to American cancer or Services: Funeral Mass Fri., June 28, 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus, 10235 Ashbrook, 63137. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019