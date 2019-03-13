|
|
Myers, Jeanette A. (nee Harlan), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vernon L. Myers; dear mother of Ron (Mintie), Dennis (Cyndi), Donna (Randy) Gerber, Ken (Kathleen) and the late Dale (surviving Mariann) and Barbara (surviving John) Ahearn; dear grandmother of 25; great-grandmother, dear sister of June (the late Len) Chesnick; sister-in-law of Ruth (Bob) Dickerson; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 14, 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions The or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019