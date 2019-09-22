Broadhacker, Jeanette

Passed peacefully on September 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Fred, and her daughter, Brenda McMaster Smith. Survived by her children, Dennice Kowelman (Robert Thibaut, Jr.), Fred Jr., Brad (Jean Barteau); grandchildren, Andrew McMaster, Sam (Meredith), Charlie and Emily Broadhacker, Alie Kowelman, Robert Thibaut III (Anna), and Cherisse Thibaut (Danny O'Neill); her great-grandchildren, Catrina, Jackson and Logan McMaster, Caroline O'Neill and by her brother, Bob Trapp.

Born in St. Louis, MO on August 10, 1938, Jeanette married Fred Broadhacker on September 1, 1956. She and her husband raised their four children in Crestwood. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker and was a second mother to many of her children's friends. She was an outstanding cook who loved preparing meals for her family and friends. Her oatmeal cookies are legendary.

She was a kind and generous woman and an active volunteer. Jeanette was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, where she held office as her Council President. She and her husband were long time members of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, mentor and friend. Jeanette was a woman who loved to laugh; she was known for her warm heart and sense of humor. We miss you Mom.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 1420 S. Sappington Rd. in Crestwood, MO on October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Service will be followed by a reception/luncheon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church are appreciated.