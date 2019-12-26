Camp, Jeanette

(nee Frueh) Feb. 7, 1930 - Dec. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Camp; loving mother of Susan (Bob) Bungenstock, Thomas Camp, Diana (Kip) Marlowe and Christine (Dan) Mays; cherished grandmother of Bobby, Pam, Sarah, Joey, Laura, Casey, Karen, Scott, Samantha, Robert and great grandmother of Virginia, Olivia, Mackenzie, Madison, Darrin, Jordan, Maggie, Kaitlyn, Emily, Mila, Alexander, Cameron and Asher; dear sister of Robert and Mathias Frueh. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many;

Jeanette was a member of South Co. Baptist Church and Loyal Order of Moose. Memorials to St. Louis Zoo.

Services: Funeral Mon. Dec. 30, 10:00am at the JAY B. SMITH FENTON CHAPEL 777 Oakwood Dr. (at Hwy 141); Visitation Sun. 4 to 8pm; Tributes at jaybsmith.com;