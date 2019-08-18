St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Clara Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Clara Wilson Obituary

Wilson, Jeanette Clara

(nee Kalin), left this earth August 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Leaving us before her are husband Woody, mother Clara Hannephin, father Joseph Kalin, brother Russell Kalin, Sister Josephine Schobel and sister in law Sue Kalin. She leaves behind 2 brothers and a sister in law, Don, Bob and Janet Kalin, 4 sons, Steve, Keith, Michael and Craig and a host of wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9:30 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a veterans . Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information