Wilson, Jeanette Clara
(nee Kalin), left this earth August 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Leaving us before her are husband Woody, mother Clara Hannephin, father Joseph Kalin, brother Russell Kalin, Sister Josephine Schobel and sister in law Sue Kalin. She leaves behind 2 brothers and a sister in law, Don, Bob and Janet Kalin, 4 sons, Steve, Keith, Michael and Craig and a host of wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9:30 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a veterans . Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019