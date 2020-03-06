|
Fehrmann-Bartholomew, Jeanette D.
(nee Littie) on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Fehrmann and William Bartholomew; dear mother of Linda (Mark) Glaude, Lori (Ken) Lahm, Sharon (Ralph) Brooner, Richard (Connie) and Stephen (Gail) Fehrmann; cherished grandmother of Kym, Amy, Kathy, Christine, Karen, Daniel, Brandon, Paul, Sara, Michael and Katy; our dear great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, godmother, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 6, 4-8 p.m., then to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63125), Saturday, March 7 for visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. Memorials to The or Gethsemane Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020