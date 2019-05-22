Zimmermann, Jeanette E. (nee Jennewein), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, May 19, 2019. Wife of the late Norbert C. Zimmermann; dear mother of Tom (Melissa) Zimmermann, Nancy (Sam) Ronshausen and Jane (Mike) Davenport; sister of the late Norman Jennewein and Bernice DeLarber; dear grandmother of Greg (Jamie) Andrew, Nicole, Adam and Kirstin; great-grandmother of Braylen and Greyson; our sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend of many. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or . Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Avenue). VISITATION FRIDAY, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019