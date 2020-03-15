St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Jeanette Elizabeth Kissel

Jeanette Elizabeth Kissel Obituary

Kissel, Jeanette Elizabeth

passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Kissel; loving mother of Steve (Kristina) and Michael (Jolene) Kissel; dear grandmother of Brittany (Matt), Matthew and Taylor; dear great-grandmother of Maisie and Shelby; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
