Kissel, Jeanette Elizabeth
passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Kissel; loving mother of Steve (Kristina) and Michael (Jolene) Kissel; dear grandmother of Brittany (Matt), Matthew and Taylor; dear great-grandmother of Maisie and Shelby; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020