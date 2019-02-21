Stein, Jeanette Frances Rose (Tintera) She is survived by her son, Tony Stein; grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Stein and her daughter, Stefanie. Donations: No kill shelter of your choice or . Services: Collier Funeral Home Louisiana, MO, Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:00-12:00. Hutchens Funeral Home, Florissant, MO, Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:00-12:00.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019