Meyer, Jeanette H. passed away on March 20, 2019. Beloved cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be Saturday 9-11 a.m. at St. James Evangelical Church, Stony Hill, MO, where funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
