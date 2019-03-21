Meyer, Jeanette H. passed away on March 20, 2019. Beloved cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be Saturday 9-11 a.m. at St. James Evangelical Church, Stony Hill, MO, where funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, MO.
