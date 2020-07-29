Peterman, Jeanette J.

(nee: Hartman) passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Peterman; dear

daughter of the late Ferdinand and Elizabeth (nee: Brueggen)

Hartman; loving mother of Charles S. Peterman. She is also survived by many, many friends.

Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 10235 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.