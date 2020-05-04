Jeanette Julia Hrebec
Hrebec, Jeanette Julia Born Jeanette Julia Kostecki, December 6, 1932 to Anna and Valentine William (Buck) Kostecki. Sister to Florence (deceased) and Martin. Husband (married September 29,1956) Charles William Hrebec Jr., Mother to Frederick (deceased), Matthew and Paul (wife Lisa). Grandmother to Destiny, Matthew Jr. and Hannah. Sister-in-law to Edward and Charlotte. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Jean was a talented and accomplished mezzo soprano singing both on the radio and in the Catholic Church, as well as a Cantor at the St. Louis Cathedral. She was an avid volunteer receiving a thank you letter from the First Lady Nancy Reagan on the war on drugs. Former member of St Louis Women's Club. After a prolonged illness, Jean passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Services: A private service will be held at a future date

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 4, 2020.
