Pauly, Jeanette L.
(nee Schnipper) beloved wife of the late Thomas Pauly; loving mother & mother-in-law of Janet (Mark) Ottinger and Dawn (Don) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Greg (Stephanie), Christina (Mike), Whitney (Ryan) and Suzy; great-grandmother of five; dear sister of the late Jackie and sister-in-law of Pat, aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Services: Visitation, Weds., June 24, 2020, 10 a.m. to the time of the service 12 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Mid Rivers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2020.