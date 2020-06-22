Jeanette L. Pauly
Pauly, Jeanette L.

(nee Schnipper) beloved wife of the late Thomas Pauly; loving mother & mother-in-law of Janet (Mark) Ottinger and Dawn (Don) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Greg (Stephanie), Christina (Mike), Whitney (Ryan) and Suzy; great-grandmother of five; dear sister of the late Jackie and sister-in-law of Pat, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation, Weds., June 24, 2020, 10 a.m. to the time of the service 12 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Mid Rivers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
JUN
24
Service
12:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
