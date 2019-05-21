Seymour, Jeanette M. (nee Faron) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles Seymour and the late Harold Litzinger. Beloved mother of the late Sharon Litzinger. Dear sister and sister-inlaw of Roy (Emily) Faron, Paul (Barbara) Faron, Ann (Larry) Mauch. Jeanette was preceded in death by siblings Bernice (Cliff) Magin, Ed (Marge) Faron, Noreen Faron. Dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church, 221 1st Capitol Drive, St. Charles, on Thurs. May 23 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation at 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Peter Parish.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019