Jeanette Marie Holmer

Service Information
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO
63125
(314)-544-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3949 Wilmington
Obituary
Holmer, Jeanette Marie

(nee Moellenberg) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, September 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late Walter F. "Wally" Holmer; dear mother of Butch (Barbara), Craig (Diane) and Jack Holmer; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of many.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Jeanette's memory to Alternative Hospice.

Services: Funeral from Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington, for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation at Hoffmeister South County on Wed. 4-8 p.m. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
St. Louis, MO   (314) 544-7100
