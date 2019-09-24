Holmer, Jeanette Marie

(nee Moellenberg) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, September 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late Walter F. "Wally" Holmer; dear mother of Butch (Barbara), Craig (Diane) and Jack Holmer; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of many.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Jeanette's memory to Alternative Hospice.

Services: Funeral from Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington, for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation at Hoffmeister South County on Wed. 4-8 p.m. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com