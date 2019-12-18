Lanier, Jeanette Marie

(nee Simon) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Hilda (nee: Harvath) Simon; loving wife of the late Earl W. Lanier, M.D.; dear mother of Mary Lanier and husband Larry Wornian, Steve Lanier, Nancy Luehrs and husband Joe, Kathy Schere and husband Steve, Barry Lanier and wife Laura, Ed Lanier and Gina Busby, Laurie Viehman and husband Jim, Ellen Fleming and husband Dan, Michael Lanier and wife Tami and the late David Lanier, cherished mother in law of Kristi Lanier; dear grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 21; loving sister of Joe Simon and his late wife Shirley, Jim Simon and wife Kathy; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 7701 Hwy N. Dardenne Prairie. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to the .