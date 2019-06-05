St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Mayer, Jeanette (nee Zieroff) Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred J. Mayer; dear mother of Mark (Lori), Tom (Faith), Tim Mayer and the late Michael Mayer. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, January 7, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019
