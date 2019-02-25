Henke, Jeanette Mort (nee Mort), of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Louis Porter Henke; cherished daughter of the late Howard T. and Ferris Mort; devoted mother of Martha (Gary) Owen, Mark L. (Sharon) Henke, Margaret Jeanne (Geoff) Nickell, and son-in-law Chuck Giacopelli; loving grandmother of seven; treasured great-grandmother of ten. Services: Vis. Thurs., Feb. 28, 9:30 a.m., rosary at 10 a.m. with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., Assumption Catholic Church Chapel, 403 N. Main, O'Fallon, MO. Visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019