St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette N. Long

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanette N. Long Obituary
Long, Jeanette N. (nee Walchli) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Long Sr.; dear mother of Robert L. (Jerri) Long Jr., Theresa MacBush, Michelle (the late Timothy) Harris, Beverley (Steven) Buchholz and Maureen (Douglas) Wiehage; dear grandmother of Robert III (Barbara), Katie, Heather (Jeff), Holly, Keith (Arleana), Stephanie, Bradley, Jacob, Joshua (Shannon), Brianna (Blake), Austin and Kara; dear great-grandmother Mikayla (Rick), Collin, Gregory, Alec, Bryce, Eddie, Allie, Brandon, Ada, Ash and Gentry; dear great-great-grandmother of Abby; dear sister of the late Edwin Walchli; our dear sister-inlaw, aunt, and grandma to everyone. The family would like to thank Mary Allen for her loving care shown to Jeanette. Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Paul II School Chapel (7748 McKenzie Rd.), on Friday, May 24, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now