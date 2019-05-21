|
|
Long, Jeanette N. (nee Walchli) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Long Sr.; dear mother of Robert L. (Jerri) Long Jr., Theresa MacBush, Michelle (the late Timothy) Harris, Beverley (Steven) Buchholz and Maureen (Douglas) Wiehage; dear grandmother of Robert III (Barbara), Katie, Heather (Jeff), Holly, Keith (Arleana), Stephanie, Bradley, Jacob, Joshua (Shannon), Brianna (Blake), Austin and Kara; dear great-grandmother Mikayla (Rick), Collin, Gregory, Alec, Bryce, Eddie, Allie, Brandon, Ada, Ash and Gentry; dear great-great-grandmother of Abby; dear sister of the late Edwin Walchli; our dear sister-inlaw, aunt, and grandma to everyone. The family would like to thank Mary Allen for her loving care shown to Jeanette. Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Paul II School Chapel (7748 McKenzie Rd.), on Friday, May 24, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019