Fels, Jeanette P. asleep in Jesus on March 17th 2019. Jeanette (nee Pfaff) was the beloved wife of the late Donald E. Fels; dear mother of Beth (Ken) Greimann, and Brad (Ann Schober) Fels; dear sister of Mildred Hildebrand and Dorothy (Don) Kearns; dear sister-inlaw of Pat (Vern) Hackman and Mary Fels; dear grandmother of Heidi (Klaus) Guenther, Holly (Chas) Carter, Lisa (Adam) Carnehl, Peter Greimann, Cameron Fels and Zada Fels; dear great-grandmother of Clara and Walter Guenther, Mariel and Tobias Carter and Gwen Carnehl; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: VISITATION Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, and on Thursday at church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. FUNERAL at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church in Oakville, 6101 Telegraph Rd. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials please to Faith Lutheran Church or to Feed My People.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019