Kramer, Jeanette T.

(nee Meyer) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Wednesday January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lester J. Kramer Sr. Dear mother of Sharon Ann, Lester J. Jr. and the late Ronald J. (Louise survives) Kramer. Dear sister of Ursula (Charles) Heitmann, Marietta (Maurice) Mareschal and the late Dorothy (Walter) Meyer and Delbert (Helen survives) Meyer. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Jeanette touched many lives with her smile, laughter and kind heart. She leaves us her strength, hope and love to remain with us all forever.

Services: Visitation Sat., Jan. 11, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 120 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135 Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis Gateway Area Chapter,

12125 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 320, St. Louis, MO 63141 or a kind gesture in Jeanette's memory appreciated. Online guestbook www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.