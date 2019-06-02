Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanine Marie (Dete) Prickett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Prickett, Jeanine Marie (Dete) died May 24, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie (Maze) Dete, and special friend Bob. She was the mother of four, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of two. Jeanine was a lover of art, music, theater, nature, and travel. She was an avid photographer and gardener. She was a longtime supporter and attendee of the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Repertory Theater of St. Louis, the Opera Theater of St. Louis, the St. Louis Black Repertory Company, the Women's Consortium, and the League of Women Voters. Jeanine participated in research at Washington University's Memory and Aging Project, where she was a brain donor. Her children have chosen to remember her with a bronze memorial brick installed at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Donations to the in her memory would be greatly appreciated. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Prickett, Jeanine Marie (Dete) died May 24, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie (Maze) Dete, and special friend Bob. She was the mother of four, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of two. Jeanine was a lover of art, music, theater, nature, and travel. She was an avid photographer and gardener. She was a longtime supporter and attendee of the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Repertory Theater of St. Louis, the Opera Theater of St. Louis, the St. Louis Black Repertory Company, the Women's Consortium, and the League of Women Voters. Jeanine participated in research at Washington University's Memory and Aging Project, where she was a brain donor. Her children have chosen to remember her with a bronze memorial brick installed at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Donations to the in her memory would be greatly appreciated. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019

