Connors, Jeanne Ann
passed away on Dec 31, 2019, just 14 days after her 83rd birthday. Daughter of the late Margaret (Burke) & Mike Connors. Youngest & last surviving sister to Elizabeth Schimmelpfennig, Mary Davis, dearest Helen Connors, Alice O'Neill, dearest Larry Connors & dearest Teresa Reynolds.
Jeanne was a beloved aunt to 12 of us & a great-aunt/great-great aunt to numerous nieces & nephews.
Amazingly, Jeanne knew the birth dates of each & everyone above.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to StL ARC (www.slarc.org/donate/), whose tender & loving care kept Jeanne healthy, happy, social & at home for the last 7 yr. Bless them all & the work they do. Special thanks to: Tracy Thomas, Amber Limpert, Lauren Chitwood, Lakitia Middlebrook, Keisha Woods, Mary Cornell, Pameletta Dansbury.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 6, 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 1-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020