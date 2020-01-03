St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Connors, Jeanne Ann

passed away on Dec 31, 2019, just 14 days after her 83rd birthday. Daughter of the late Margaret (Burke) & Mike Connors. Youngest & last surviving sister to Elizabeth Schimmelpfennig, Mary Davis, dearest Helen Connors, Alice O'Neill, dearest Larry Connors & dearest Teresa Reynolds.

Jeanne was a beloved aunt to 12 of us & a great-aunt/great-great aunt to numerous nieces & nephews.

Amazingly, Jeanne knew the birth dates of each & everyone above.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to StL ARC (www.slarc.org/donate/), whose tender & loving care kept Jeanne healthy, happy, social & at home for the last 7 yr. Bless them all & the work they do. Special thanks to: Tracy Thomas, Amber Limpert, Lauren Chitwood, Lakitia Middlebrook, Keisha Woods, Mary Cornell, Pameletta Dansbury.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 6, 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 1-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
