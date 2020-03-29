Gannaway, Jeanne A.

(nee Ruppel) of St. Louis, Missouri, was born March 13, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Agnes (nee Sparrer) Ruppel, and entered into rest, March 12, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 95 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband James Roy Gannaway Sr.

She is survived by her, two children; Ellen Juengel of Manchester, MO and James (his wife, Margaret) Gannaway, Jr., of Vermont, five grandchildren; Sara and Jennifer Juengel, Kerry Gannaway, Amanda Gannaway and Tess Rizza. 2 great grandchildren, Colm Deegan and Kaia DeWall. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Private family services.