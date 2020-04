McQuade, Jeanne C.

(nee Glaser), passed away on April 7, 2020. She was 91 years old. Beloved wife of the late Hugh F. McQuade; loving daughter to the late Herbert L. and Hildegarde M. Glaser; dear sister to the late Herbert D. (Jan) Glaser; proud mother of six daughters, Carole (Dave) Bartnett, Donna Smith, Sally (Jim) Friedman, Bonnie (Larry) Walker, Wendy (Mike) Meyer, Fran (Dean) Waldemer; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, caregiver, devoted volunteer, and friend to many.

Services: Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to Ursuline Academy, St. Louis, Missouri would be appreciated.