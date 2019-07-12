Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Cameron Norberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norberg, Jeanne Cameron died July 6 in Clayton, MO, of complications following a fall. Born April 26, 1925, in San Diego, she lived most of her life in St. Louis. She was 94. After attending the University of Missouri School of Journalism, she worked as a reporter in Corpus Christie and Detroit, in the editorial department of Bemis Bag Co., in St. Louis, and was a teacher's aide at Pershing School. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Missouri Botanical Garden, served on the board of the University City Public Library and taught with Global Volunteers in China. Jeanne's first husband was Clyde Bates, with whom she had a daughter, Anne. He died in 1950. In 1951, she married Frank O'Brien and had two children, Kathleen and Richard. Frank died in 1977. In 1978, she married Richard Dick Norberg and added to her family Dick's children, Karen, Craig, and Peter. Dick died in 2010. One of Jeanne's greatest legacies is in the young people she mentored over the years - her own children, their friends, neighborhood kids, and those she worked with in the public schools. She also drew great pleasure from her dogs, from travel and gardening, and from watching Jeopardy and playing bridge with her many loyal friends. She is survived by her six children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jeanne donated her body to the Washington University Medical School. The family will hold a celebration of Jeanne's life at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The U. City Public Library or Meals on Wheels of Greater St. Louis.

