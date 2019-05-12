Hegel, Jeanne Louise Collett October 27, 1920 - April 23, 2019. Jeanne Hegel passed peacefully on April 23, 2019. Jeanne was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Lillie Louise (nee Cox) and Edward Albert Collett. Jeanne is survived by son-in-law Gayland Price (California), granddaughter Dena Price (Barney Watson), 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild (all of Arkansas), niece Sharon (Kester) Linton and nephews Alan and David Kester (Washington state). Jeanne is predeceased by husband Harold Hegel, daughter Janice Price, grandson Chad Price and sister Lois Kester. Services: A memorial is set for Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Friendship Village of South County Chapel, 12503 Village Circle Dr., Sunset Hills, MO 63127. Condolences may be shared at www.kriegshausermortuary.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019