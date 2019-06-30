Jeanne M. Effinger (1930 - 2019)
  • "Harry You are in our prayers.What a great family. Sorry for..."
    - Bill &Pat Olwig
  • "Our thoughts and prayer for you all. Jeanne will truly be..."
    - The Krebs Family
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
1765 Charbonier Rd.
Effinger, Jeanne M. (nee Reichert) Fortified With the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry J. Effinger; dearest mother of Cherie (Jim) Cain, Michael (Janice) Effinger, Kathy (Doug) Glynn, Tim (Jan) Effinger, Nancy (Tony) Cwiklowski; dear grandmother of Stefani, Jim, Nicole, Tricia, Katie, Karin, Mark, Andrew, Brian, Jose, Alyssa, Nick and Jacob; dear great-grandmother of 14; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many; Services: Memorial Mass Wednesday, July 10, 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd.(Florissant) 63031. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinsons Disease Foundation. Funeral luncheon to follow Mass at St. Ferdinand. www.colliersfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 30 to July 7, 2019
