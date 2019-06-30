Effinger, Jeanne M. (nee Reichert) Fortified With the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry J. Effinger; dearest mother of Cherie (Jim) Cain, Michael (Janice) Effinger, Kathy (Doug) Glynn, Tim (Jan) Effinger, Nancy (Tony) Cwiklowski; dear grandmother of Stefani, Jim, Nicole, Tricia, Katie, Karin, Mark, Andrew, Brian, Jose, Alyssa, Nick and Jacob; dear great-grandmother of 14; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many; Services: Memorial Mass Wednesday, July 10, 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd.(Florissant) 63031. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinsons Disease Foundation. Funeral luncheon to follow Mass at St. Ferdinand. www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 30 to July 7, 2019