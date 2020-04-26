Jeanne Marie Meyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meyer, Jeanne Marie (nee Christian) Baptized into the hope Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 88. Born Feb. 23,1932 in St. Louis, MO to Henry and Verona Christian (nee Peterman); loving wife of 63 years of the late Alvin Meyer Jr.; dear mother of Anne (Thomas) Potocnjak, Vincent (Elizabeth) Meyer, Ronald (Julie) Meyer and Patricia Holba; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of four; sister of Carol (Joseph) Kuhnert. sister-in-law of the late Edward C. (Janette) Meyer. Services: Funeral Services are restricted to family only due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget of Kildare School or the charity of the donor's choice. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved