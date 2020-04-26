Jeanne Marie Meyer
1932 - 2020
Meyer, Jeanne Marie (nee Christian) Baptized into the hope Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 88. Born Feb. 23,1932 in St. Louis, MO to Henry and Verona Christian (nee Peterman); loving wife of 63 years of the late Alvin Meyer Jr.; dear mother of Anne (Thomas) Potocnjak, Vincent (Elizabeth) Meyer, Ronald (Julie) Meyer and Patricia Holba; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of four; sister of Carol (Joseph) Kuhnert. sister-in-law of the late Edward C. (Janette) Meyer. Services: Funeral Services are restricted to family only due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget of Kildare School or the charity of the donor's choice. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Memories of many times at the clubhouse and many more. May she enjoy meeting Uncle Al and Dad Heitzman in Heaven!
Jill Heitzman
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Hickman
Anne, Vince, Ronnie, Pete & families - my deepest sympathies in your loss. I have many memories of her delicious pies and meals (was always amazed how she could improvise any meal when she was missing an ingredient and it turned out delicious!), her singing, her talents as a seamstress (which was definitely NOT passed down to me); her artistic abilities (who could forget your van with all the flowers...or some of the outfits we wore as kids!) and all the time we spent down at the clubhouse. I know that she's at peace & thrilled to be back with Uncle Al. They had a very special love, and I know that they are up in Heaven enjoying this new life together...and sure there is a strawberry dessert somewhere. I know we are not able to gather in person - so please know that I am there is spirit. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Let us know if there's anything we can do for you. Brian, Lynn, Emily, Brendan & Samantha.
Lynn Moore
Family
