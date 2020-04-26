Anne, Vince, Ronnie, Pete & families - my deepest sympathies in your loss. I have many memories of her delicious pies and meals (was always amazed how she could improvise any meal when she was missing an ingredient and it turned out delicious!), her singing, her talents as a seamstress (which was definitely NOT passed down to me); her artistic abilities (who could forget your van with all the flowers...or some of the outfits we wore as kids!) and all the time we spent down at the clubhouse. I know that she's at peace & thrilled to be back with Uncle Al. They had a very special love, and I know that they are up in Heaven enjoying this new life together...and sure there is a strawberry dessert somewhere. I know we are not able to gather in person - so please know that I am there is spirit. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Let us know if there's anything we can do for you. Brian, Lynn, Emily, Brendan & Samantha.

Lynn Moore

Family