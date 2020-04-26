Meyer, Jeanne Marie (nee Christian) Baptized into the hope Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 88. Born Feb. 23,1932 in St. Louis, MO to Henry and Verona Christian (nee Peterman); loving wife of 63 years of the late Alvin Meyer Jr.; dear mother of Anne (Thomas) Potocnjak, Vincent (Elizabeth) Meyer, Ronald (Julie) Meyer and Patricia Holba; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of four; sister of Carol (Joseph) Kuhnert. sister-in-law of the late Edward C. (Janette) Meyer. Services: Funeral Services are restricted to family only due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget of Kildare School or the charity of the donor's choice. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.