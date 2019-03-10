St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Jeanne Mary McEwan

Jeanne Mary McEwan Obituary
McEwan, Jeanne Mary (nee Smith), age 96, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. McEwan; loving mother of Stephen (Jody) McEwan, Mary Kay (Don) Owens, Carole McEwan, Christine (Jerry) Butler and the late Gilbert J. P. McEwan; dear mother-inlaw of Ruth McEwan; cherished grandmother of Megan (DeWayne) Nicol, Colin (Bree) McEwan, Matthew (Stephanie) McEwan, Sean Owens, Jill (John Ferigan) McEwan and Jessica (James) Klein; dear great-grandmother of eight; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Services: Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
