McEwan, Jeanne Mary (nee Smith), age 96, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. McEwan; loving mother of Stephen (Jody) McEwan, Mary Kay (Don) Owens, Carole McEwan, Christine (Jerry) Butler and the late Gilbert J. P. McEwan; dear mother-inlaw of Ruth McEwan; cherished grandmother of Megan (DeWayne) Nicol, Colin (Bree) McEwan, Matthew (Stephanie) McEwan, Sean Owens, Jill (John Ferigan) McEwan and Jessica (James) Klein; dear great-grandmother of eight; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Services: Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019