McCormack, Jeanne

(nee Ludewig) 80, Sun. March 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl; dear sister, aunt and friend of many. A Special thanks to Nancy Cook for her loving, lifelong friendship and her dedicated care of Luke.

Services: A Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salvation Army or Operation Food Search appreciated. A KUTS AFFTON SERVICE.