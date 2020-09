Meurer F.S.M., Sister Jeanne

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved sister of Colette Hinkle of Tampa, FL, Kathryn Foreman of Panama City, FL and Mary Lou Pentico of Blairsville, GA. Our dear relative, friend and sister in Religious Life.

Sr. Meurer donated her remains to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Sarah Community at a future date. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.