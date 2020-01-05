|
Schwarz, Jeanne R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John E., Sr. and Lillian (nee Humes) Schwarz; dear sister of the late John E. Schwarz, Jr.; our dearest cousin and friend to many. Jeanne was retired from Anheuser-Busch Brewery.
Services: Funeral Mass at Cure Of Ars Catholic Church (670 S. Laclede Station Rd. 63119) on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to a appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020