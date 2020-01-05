St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Cure Of Ars Catholic Church
670 S. Laclede Station Rd.
View Map
Schwarz, Jeanne R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John E., Sr. and Lillian (nee Humes) Schwarz; dear sister of the late John E. Schwarz, Jr.; our dearest cousin and friend to many. Jeanne was retired from Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

Services: Funeral Mass at Cure Of Ars Catholic Church (670 S. Laclede Station Rd. 63119) on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to a appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
