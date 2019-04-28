Kerwin, Jeanne V. (nee Runty) Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Kerwin; loving mother of Karen (the late Gary) Stiers, and the late William Kerwin III; devoted grandmother of Ashley (Rick) Jamison, Ryan Stiers and great grandmother of Andrew Jamison, Nick Jamison, Sean Jamison, and Finn Jamison. Jeanne continued to live a very active and independent life, playing bridge, attending church and active in her garden club despite her 100 years of age. She passed her century mark, November 16, 2018 with many parties in her honor and she said she was blessed to have so many friends who helped her celebrate. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at First Congregation al Church, 6501 Wydown Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63105 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Missouri Botanical Garden. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019